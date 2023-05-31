A new AI-based software product designed to improve the performance of broadband operators’ services has been developed and launched by CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM).

The ServAssure® Profile Optimizer, part of the ServAssure+NXT+Performance+Management portfolio, can help operators increase network capacity and performance, enhance user experience and reduce operational expenditure (OPEX) through improved operation efficiencies and fewer customer calls. It utilizes millions of data points gathered from devices on operators' access networks and feeds that data into an AI engine, which analyzes the information and generates DOCSIS 3.1 modulation profiles to enable improved stability and higher performance for broadband operators.

Norlys, a leading service provider of multi-gigabit broadband services in Denmark, is the first operator to see the benefits of the new product. The deployment of ServAssure Profile Optimizer enables Norlys to proactively optimize and improve the performance of its DOCSIS 3.1 fixed access network, which results in a greater broadband service and user experience.

By employing software-driven techniques, the optimized profiles enhance channel efficiency by sending through remote configurations to the Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS), reducing OPEX even further.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Norlys on the deployment of this new AI-based module,” stated Guy Sucharczuk, senior vice president and segment president, Access Networks Solutions, CommScope. “This solution will empower Norlys to control the complexity of their network and further enhance its network performance.”

“We are excited to leverage the advanced capabilities of the AI-based ServAssure Profile Optimizer from CommScope,” added Gert Rieder, vice president of Norlys. “This solution will enable us to deliver exceptional broadband services to our customers.”

The newly developed software-based technology, which can be deployed in the cloud or on premises within multiple-service operators (MSO) private-cloud, supports flexible deployment options for customer’s network functions virtualizations (NFV) current and future evolution strategies.

CommScope and the CommScope logo are registered trademarks of CommScope and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A list of CommScope trademarks is available at %3Ci%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.commscope.com%2Ftrademarks%3C%2Fi%3E. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press+releases and blog+posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523006147/en/