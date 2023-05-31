CommScope Launches New AI-based Software to Optimize Broadband Operator's Network Capacity, Efficiency and Quality

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

A new AI-based software product designed to improve the performance of broadband operators’ services has been developed and launched by CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM).

The ServAssure® Profile Optimizer, part of the ServAssure+NXT+Performance+Management portfolio, can help operators increase network capacity and performance, enhance user experience and reduce operational expenditure (OPEX) through improved operation efficiencies and fewer customer calls. It utilizes millions of data points gathered from devices on operators' access networks and feeds that data into an AI engine, which analyzes the information and generates DOCSIS 3.1 modulation profiles to enable improved stability and higher performance for broadband operators.

Norlys, a leading service provider of multi-gigabit broadband services in Denmark, is the first operator to see the benefits of the new product. The deployment of ServAssure Profile Optimizer enables Norlys to proactively optimize and improve the performance of its DOCSIS 3.1 fixed access network, which results in a greater broadband service and user experience.

By employing software-driven techniques, the optimized profiles enhance channel efficiency by sending through remote configurations to the Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS), reducing OPEX even further.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Norlys on the deployment of this new AI-based module,” stated Guy Sucharczuk, senior vice president and segment president, Access Networks Solutions, CommScope. “This solution will empower Norlys to control the complexity of their network and further enhance its network performance.”

“We are excited to leverage the advanced capabilities of the AI-based ServAssure Profile Optimizer from CommScope,” added Gert Rieder, vice president of Norlys. “This solution will enable us to deliver exceptional broadband services to our customers.”

The newly developed software-based technology, which can be deployed in the cloud or on premises within multiple-service operators (MSO) private-cloud, supports flexible deployment options for customer’s network functions virtualizations (NFV) current and future evolution strategies.

CommScope and the CommScope logo are registered trademarks of CommScope and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A list of CommScope trademarks is available at %3Ci%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.commscope.com%2Ftrademarks%3C%2Fi%3E. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press+releases and blog+posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230523006147r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523006147/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.