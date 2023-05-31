ACI+Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time+payments+software, today announced a collaboration with Red+Hat+OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, to enable financial institutions and payment providers to utilize ACI solutions on the platform.

The collaboration will open new ways for ACI customers to take advantage of the cloud, allowing for an advanced, cohesive strategy for ACI to support both private and public cloud environments as more customers move to cloud-native solutions.

Transitioning to cloud-based infrastructure requires careful consideration, as payment systems are increasingly complex. ACI Worldwide provides customers that have been running its mission-critical system for decades a proven transition path to new architectures.

“This latest initiative is just one part of ACI’s cloud strategy, which aims to responsibly guide financial institutions and payment providers on their journey to the cloud and the ongoing shift to cloud-native applications,” said Scotty Perkins, head of cloud, ACI Worldwide. “With this collaboration, ACI is addressing the industry trend of taking different paths and speeds toward cloud modernization. It means that our customers don't have to choose between their cloud strategy and ACI, and that there are multiple ways to incorporate mission-critical ACI solutions into customers' technical infrastructures.”

“We look forward to collaborating with ACI to leverage Red Hat OpenShift for open hybrid cloud to help deliver mission-critical payment systems for customers globally,” said Ramon Villarreal, payments industry lead, Red Hat. “At Red Hat, we are committed to supporting our partners and customers in financial services in building and running world-class systems, maximizing innovation and time to market, whilst enabling the resiliency and service quality required by next-generation payment systems.”

ACI already offers a majority of its solution portfolio for financial institutions on premise, as a cloud deployment in Microsoft Azure and as a managed service. The addition of support for Red Hat OpenShift expands those capabilities for the future.

