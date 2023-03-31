Certification Underway for Gogo Galileo on Bombardier Challenger 300 Series Aircraft

GENEVA, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) today announced the process to secure the first-article Supplemental Type Certification (STC) for its Gogo Galileo HDX system on the Bombardier Challenger 300 series of aircraft is underway.

"The Bombardier Challenger 300 is one of the most popular super midsize jets on the market, making it a perfect candidate for our Gogo Galileo HDX system," said Sergio Aguirre, Gogo's president and chief operating officer. "Pursuing the STC for parts manufacture approval (PMA) is a critical step as we ready for commercial launch next year."

Nearly 900 Challenger 300 series aircraft (300, 350 and 3500 models) have been sold since its inception in 2004 and 595 are installed with a Gogo Air-to-Ground (ATG) system. Approximately half of the 595 are equipped with AVANCE, Gogo's industry-leading platform, providing an easy path for upgrade to the newly announced Gogo Galileo product line, harnessing the power of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) network technology.

Duncan Aviation, the largest family-owned maintenance, repair, and overhaul service provider in the United States, is providing engineering and certification services to Gogo for the STC.

"The anticipation for Gogo Galileo remains high among business jet operators, so we are pleased to support Gogo's efforts to secure this STC," said Mike Minchow, Duncan Aviation's executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Our team of engineers and certification experts have the skill and know-how to help bring this revolutionary inflight connectivity to installation readiness."

Gogo Galileo, an extension of the AVANCE platform, will provide business aviation operators with a new era of inflight connectivity performance for all sizes of business aircraft around the globe. The HDX product is light and small in size making it suitable for a broad range of jet sizes while offering lower latency and greater speed than today's geosynchronous (GEO) satellite systems.

When combined with Gogo 5G, Gogo Galileo will have an unmatched offering in North America fusing LEO and 5G connectivity for the fastest and highest capacity, superior performance of any inflight connectivity service.

EBACE 2023 attendees are invited to attend a demonstration of the Gogo Galileo system at Gogo's static display located at AD_04 to experience this transformative global broadband connectivity firsthand.

Follow program updates with the Gogo Galileo milestone tracker and sign up to get updates here.

About Gogo
Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of March 31, 2023, Gogo reported 3,447 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 7,046 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,485 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at gogoair.com.

About Duncan Aviation
Duncan Aviation is an aircraft service provider supporting the aviation needs of government and business operators and other service providers. Services include major and minor airframe inspections, engine maintenance, major retrofits for cabin and cockpit systems, full paint and interior services, engineering and certification services, and preowned aircraft sales and acquisitions. Duncan Aviation also has international aircraft components solutions experts available 24/7/365 at +1 402.475.4125 who can handle any aircraft system problem with immediate exchanges, rotables, loaners or avionics/instrument/accessory repairs and overhauls.

Complete service facilities are located in Battle Creek, Mich., Lincoln, and Provo. We also have dozens of other facilities strategically located throughout the United States to provide customers with regional support and the quickest response possible to avionics, engine and airframe Aircraft-on-Ground (AOG) situations.

For more information about any of Duncan Aviation's services, call +1 402.475.2611 or visit www.duncanaviation.aero.

