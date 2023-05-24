Petra Albuschus named as next Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Sustainability for Autoliv

STOCKHOLM, May 24, 2023

STOCKHOLM, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, announces that Petra Albuschus will join the company as Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Sustainability and will become a member of the Autoliv Executive Management Team. She will succeed Per Ericson who will retire.

Petra Albuschus joins Autoliv from Swedish retail company ICA Gruppen AB where she serves as Chief Human Resources Officer and a member of the ICA Gruppen executive management team. In her career, Petra has accumulated valuable leadership and logistics experience from ICA Gruppen and from Procter & Gamble.

Petra is expected to begin her employment by Autoliv no later than November 15, 2023, and will report to Mikael Bratt, President and CEO of Autoliv.

"I am pleased to welcome Petra to Autoliv. Her expertise and experience in leadership and management development from global roles in retail and consumer goods will be a valuable addition to the Autoliv management team," said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO of Autoliv.

Petra succeeds Per Ericson who will retire.

"From managing the task force that addressed the challenges related to the pandemic to the formalization and announcement of our climate targets, I would like to thank Per Ericson for his valued contributions to Autoliv," Mikael Bratt continued.

