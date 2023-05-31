City of London Police Strengthens Safety with Body-Worn Cameras from Motorola Solutions

15 minutes ago
Motorola+Solutions (NYSE: MSI), a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, today announced that City+of+London+Police will roll out VB400+body-worn+cameras to its entire police force.

“City of London Police is dedicated to ensuring London is a safe and attractive destination, and the body-worn camera roll out will help our officers continue to serve and protect those who live in, work in and visit the city,” said Superintendent Neal Donohoe, City of London Police. “The new video technology will capture valuable incident footage that provides an objective record to promote transparency and accountability while also helping to keep our officers and communities safe.”

Known for its modern approach to policing, the City’s police force relies on advanced technologies to maintain safety and security throughout London’s bustling Square Mile which hosts around 8,000 residents and 513,000 transient commuters who travel in and out of the City each day. The new VB400 body-worn cameras will integrate seamlessly with the police force’s existing ecosystem of technologies to maximize end-to-end safety, security and productivity. Collaboration with the Pronto+mobile+digital+policing+platform will align video footage with other incident report information and connectivity with a wide range of sensors will automate recording when critical+events+occur%2C+such+as+an+officer+pressing+the+emergency+button+on+their+MXP600+TETRA+portable+radio.

Designed to streamline an officer’s workflow, after a shift, officers simply place the VB400 into its dock where it will automatically upload footage of the day’s events into VideoManager+evidence+management+software. VideoManager will store the data in-country and organize it with time, date and location details along with supporting incident data reported by officers.

“We’re proud to support City of London Police with an ecosystem of public safety technologies that help officers form a more complete picture of everything that’s happening around them,” said Fergus Mayne, country manager for U.K. and Ireland at Motorola Solutions. “Ultimately, clear and timely information helps them to work more efficiently and make better-informed decisions, leading to better safety and security outcomes for all.”

This is the latest in a series of Motorola Solutions’ body-worn camera deployments both within law enforcement and enterprises globally, including French Gendarmerie and National Police, London Ambulance Services, Malta Police, U.K.’s National Highways and rail operators, MetrôRio and Swedish Rail.

