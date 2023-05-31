QuantaSing to Report Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results on June 1, 2023

45 minutes ago
BEIJING, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantaSing Group Limited ( QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a leading online learning service provider in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 07:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 1, 2023 (07:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results.

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
International:1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free:1-888-317-6003
Mainland China Toll Free:4001-206115
Hong Kong Toll Free:800-963976
Access Code:4050781
The replay will be accessible through June 8, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:
International:1-412-317-0088
United States Toll Free:1-877-344-7529
Replay Access Code:9694954


A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.quantasing.com.

About QuantaSing Group Limited
QuantaSing is a leading online service provider in China dedicated to improving people’s quality of life and well-being by providing lifelong personal learning and development opportunities. The Company is the largest online learning service provider in China’s adult personal interest learning market and among the top five service providers in China’s total adult learning market in terms of revenue in 2021. By leveraging its proprietary tools and technology, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners under a variety of brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen and QianChi, empowering them to pursue personal development. Leveraging its extensive experience in individual online learning services, the Company has also expanded its services to corporate clients including, among others, marketing services and enterprise talent management services.

For more information, please visit: ir.quantasing.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Leah Guo
Email: [email protected]
Landline: +86 (10) 6493-7857

Robin Yang, Partner
ICR, LLC
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (212) 537-0429

