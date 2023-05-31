ITT Announces Participation at UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference 2023 on June 7

May 24, 2023 – ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced its participation at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference 2023 in New York on Wednesday, June 7.

Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Caprais will present from 1-1:40 p.m. Eastern Time on June 7.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.itt.com, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005064/en/

