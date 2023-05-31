One Design Win with Wi-Fi 6E Access Point Customer for European Communications Carrier Market - Customer Currently Ramping



Other Design Win with Tier-1 Enterprise-Class Customer for Wi-Fi 6E User Experience Sensor Solution - Customer Expected to Ramp in Second Half 2023

Both Design Wins Utilize MU-MIMO Architectures, Multiple Filters Per End Product

Charlotte, N.C., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. ( AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it has received two new Wi-Fi 6E design wins, one of which has already entered production for the European carrier market.

The design win for the European carrier market uses the Akoustis 5.5 GHz and 6.5 GHz XBAW® Wi-Fi 6E filters for access points (APs) that employ a 4X4 multi-user, multiple-in-multiple-out (MU-MIMO) architecture to enable high data throughput and low latency. The second design win is with an existing tier-1 enterprise customer that is using multiple custom XBAW® filters to enable a unique user experience sensor to test and monitor networks.

Dave Aichele, EVP of Business Development at Akoustis, stated, “Our design win activity in Wi-Fi 6E remains one of the most significant drivers of revenue and unit growth for Akoustis.” Mr. Aichele continued, “We have multiple consumer, enterprise-class, and now service-provider class Wi-Fi 6E customers. Additionally, we expect increased interest in our Wi-Fi 7 filter solutions as we iterate higher-performing versions of our existing standard products, introduce new products, including the recent sampling of our 5.6 GHz and 6.6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E/7 XBAW® solutions, offer customized solutions, and grow our foundry business across Wi-Fi and 5G mobile.”

Akoustis continues to experience strong demand and a growing sales funnel for its Wi-Fi, 5G mobile, and 5G infrastructure products, as well as its new XBAW®/SAW resonator and oscillator products, and semiconductor back-end services. During the June quarter, the Company plans to ship samples of its new 5.6 GHz/6.6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E/7 XBAW® filter products to multiple customers. Akoustis continues to add new Wi-Fi design wins, many of which are expected to ramp into production in calendar 2023.

About Akoustis Technologies, Inc.

Akoustis® ( http://www.akoustis.com/ ) is a high-tech BAW RF filter solutions company that is pioneering next-generation materials science and MEMS wafer manufacturing to address the market requirements for improved RF filters - targeting higher bandwidth, higher operating frequencies and higher output power compared to legacy polycrystalline BAW technology. The Company utilizes its proprietary and patented XBAW ® manufacturing process to produce bulk acoustic wave RF filters for mobile and other wireless markets, which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and digital back end. Superior performance is driven by the significant advances of poly-crystal, single-crystal and other high purity piezoelectric materials and the resonator-filter process technology which enables optimal trade-offs between critical power, frequency and bandwidth performance specifications.

Akoustis plans to service the fast growing, multi-billion-dollar RF filter market, using its integrated device manufacturer (IDM) business model. The Company owns and operates a 120,000 sq. ft. ISO-9001:2015 registered commercial wafer-manufacturing facility located in Canandaigua, NY, which includes a class 100 / class 1000 cleanroom facility - tooled for 150-mm diameter wafers - for the design, development, fabrication and packaging of RF filters, MEMS and other semiconductor devices. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in the Piedmont technology corridor near Charlotte, North Carolina.

