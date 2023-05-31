Else Nutrition Expands Product Offering with Major Retailer

Walmart Adds Else Nutrition’s Toddler Organic and Toddler Omega Products


VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), is proud to announce that Walmart has added both Toddler Organic and Toddler Omega to its shelves alongside the already available Super Cereal and Kids Shake products from Else.

“We are very proud to have all three of our product lines on Walmart shelves, catering to parents of babies from six months to children of twelve years old looking for complete whole-plant nutrition,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else.”

As a result of this expansion, the company expects to reach many more customers in the Toddler category and to further grow its already national retail presence.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. . Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

  • "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit
  • #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category
  • “Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo
  • Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category
  • During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon

Investor Relations Contact:

RB Milestone Group, LLC (RBMG)
Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
United States & International
E: [email protected]
www.rbmilestone.com

Lytham Partners, LLC
Mr. Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
E: [email protected]
P: 646-829-9701

TSX

Neither the TSX nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on 'management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19 and that the manufacturing, broker, and supply logistic agreement with the company does not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64d0980c-e629-4e9b-8cc9-8e0fea4d4f36.

