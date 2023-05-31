JOYY to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 30, 2023

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. ( YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company,” formerly known as YY Inc.), a global technology company, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the U.S. market closes on May 30, 2023.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 (9:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, May 31, 2023). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:JOYY Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID:#10031006

All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10031006-jhq2w3.html

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.joyy.com.

The replay will be accessible through June 8, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:

United States:1-855-883-1031
Singapore:800-101-3223
Hong Kong:800-930-639
Conference ID: #10031006

About JOYY Inc.
JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social networking, an instant messaging product, and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

Investor Relations Contact
JOYY Inc.
Jane Xie/Maggie Yan
Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Email: [email protected]

