Opera's browser AI, Aria, is a result of the company's collaboration with OpenAI and is a free service with access to real-time information from the web

Aria is now available in more than 180 countries including the EU, in early access versions of Opera for Windows, MacOS, Linux, and Android

OSLO, Norway, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera is unveiling Aria, its new browser AI today. With Aria, Opera users are getting access to a leading generative AI service for free. Aria is natively built into the browser and marks the beginning of a new kind of browsing experience for Opera users. The service is a result of Opera's collaboration with OpenAI.

"AI is rapidly changing how we work, browse the web and naturally, how we think about browsers and the part they can play in users' online experience," said Joanna Czajka, Product Director, Opera for PC. "Fittingly, Aria is our first product that named itself."

Opera's new browser AI allows users to enhance their creativity and productivity by harnessing the power of AI paired with everything a browser can do. Aria, which is based on Opera's own "Composer" infrastructure, connects to OpenAI's GPT technology and is enhanced by additional capabilities such as adding live results from the web. Aria is both a web and a browser expert that allows users to collaborate with AI while looking for information on the web, generating text or code or getting their product queries answered. When it comes to customer support, Aria is knowledgeable about Opera's entire database of support documentation and can use the company's current product knowledge to answer users' questions.

Opera's Composer infrastructure is also easily expandable. Composer allows Aria to connect to multiple AI models and will in the future expand by integrating additional capabilities such as search services powered by Opera's key partners. All this innovation will be accessible through a unified and coherent user experience.

"With Aria, Opera users have a built-in way of tapping into the potential of generative AI today for free," added Stefan Stjernelund, VP Product, Opera for Android. This is also only the beginning, with many more capabilities still to come."

Opera's browser AI strategy

The implementation of Aria marks the next step in Opera's strategy to integrate generative AI services in its browsers and is a result of the company's collaboration with OpenAI. Earlier this year, Opera introduced a first implementation of ChatGPT in the sidebar of its desktop browser along with the AI Prompts feature. It also unveiled Opera One, a redesigned version of its browser suited to accommodate more generative-AI features through its modular design. The company is now making the next step, by introducing a browser AI that will allow users to interact with the web aided by AI directly in the browser. Aria's current form of a chat interface communicating with the user marks the first stage of the project. The AI-based service is set to become even more integrated into Opera in the coming versions of the browser with the ultimate aim of being natively blended into the browser, helping users perform cross-browser tasks.

Getting started

Aria is a free service with up-to-date information, which means it's connected to the internet and not limited to content prior to 2021, making it a more advanced offering than standard GPT-based solutions. It is shipping in more than 180 countries including the EU.

Opera's users on desktop can test Aria by downloading the newest version of Opera One (developer version). Android users can now test Aria in the latest beta version of the browser, downloadable in the Google Play Store. The only thing testers need to do in order to access Aria is to create an Opera account, if they do not already have one. They will then be notified via email or inside of the product about their whitelisting status. Once a user's Opera Account is whitelisted, they can access the Aria through the settings of Opera for Android beta or through the browser sidebar of Opera One.

About Opera

Opera is a web innovator building on more than 25 years of innovation that started with the Opera web browser. While Opera is leveraging its brand and engaged user base in order to grow and develop new products and services for people who seek a better internet experience, Opera's PC and mobile web browsers, content discovery platform Opera News, and apps dedicated to gaming, Web3 and e-commerce are already the trusted choices of hundreds of millions of active and engaged users. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the OPRA ticker symbol. Download and access Opera's products and services from www.opera.com.

