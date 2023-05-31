VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / BCM Resources Corp ("B" or "Company") is pleased to update its shareholders on the progress at Thompson Knolls (TK) greenfield Cu-Au-Ag-Mo porphyry project in southwestern Utah, USA. Phase 3 drilling at TK (see Company previous NR BCM Resources Corp. | News)envisaged drilling of seven core holes. "B" reports that, to date, four drill holes have been completed. Assay results have been received for three of these drillholes (TK7, TK8, and TK9). The highlight of the assay results is a significant mineral intercept of 510 ft (155.4 m) @ 0.66% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, and 7.4 g/t Ag in drillhole TK8, with 8 sample intervals containing values greater than 1% Cu over 80 ft (24.3 m).

President & CEO Dr. Sergei Diakov stated, "I am very excited about this very encouraging mineralized intercept in drillhole TK8 as it indicates significant potential for the TK project to host a sizable copper-gold porphyry system with skarn mineralization. We continue testing TK project potential focusing our exploration porphyry Cu expertise to vector-in on the discovery of the greenfield porphyry system copper core."

Summary of Drillhole TK8

TK8 was collared between TK3 and TK5 drillholes (see map BCM Resources Corp. | News). It was drilled vertically, reaching a downhole depth of 3,062.5 ft (933.45 m). The hole was designed to test the north-western flank of the TK magnetic anomaly and continuity of mineralization from TK3. At 1,915 ft (583.7 m) depth, TK8 intercepted mineralized diopside-marble skarn oxidized to a 2,040 ft (621.8 m) depth and then encountered primary magnetite-chalcopyrite mineralization that was documented for an extended interval from 2,040 ft (621.8 m) to 3,050 ft (929.6 m), a total of 1,010 ft (307.8 m). Sampling returned assay results averaging 0.40% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au and 4.92 g/t Ag, including a more intensely mineralized interval from 2,040 ft (621.8 m) to 2,550 ft (777.2 m) of total 510 ft (155.4 m) @ 0.66% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au and 7.4 g/t Ag, with 8 sample intervals containing values greater than 1% Cu over 80 ft (24.3 m).

Summary of Drillhole TK7

Drillhole TK7 was drilled vertically to a depth of 1,230 ft (375 m) and located SSW of hole TK3 which was drilled vertically to a depth of 2,641 ft (805 m) and designed to test the strong part of the TK magnetic anomaly. It reached a quartz-monzonite porphyry intrusion at 1,321 ft (402.6 m) carrying weak quartz-chalcopyrite mineralization in numerous thin quartz pyrite-chalcopyrite veinlets and rare quartz stockworks. Typical alteration developed includes: i) weak potassic (biotite-K-feldspar); ii) propylitic (chlorite) with magnetite, and; iii) patchy argillic alteration. Copper grades in the sampled interval from 2,060 ft (627.9 m) to the bottom returned low copper metal values below 0.1%.

Summary of Drillhole TK9

Drillhole TK9 located ESE of TK6 1,923 ft (586 m) away was drilled to a depth of 2,322.5 ft (707.9 m) and designed to test the northern edge of the TK magnetic anomaly in carbonate rocks. It encountered strongly silicified marbleized dolomites and limestones with some patchy quartz-magnetite-hematite breccia mineralization. Assay results were low copper grades below 0.1% Cu.

Summary of Drillhole TK10

This drill hole was located ESE of TK9 1,585 ft (483 m) away to test the northern edge of the TK anomaly similarly to TK9. It was drilled vertically to a depth of 3,633 ft (1.107 m) in dolomitized marbles with no visual mineralization.

Drilling continues.

The Company is currently actively advancing hole TK14 which is strategically located between holes TK3a and TK6. Hole TK14 is designed to test the north-western extension of the TK magnetic anomaly both in carbonate rocks and underlying quartz-monzonite intrusion. Mineralized skarn lithologies have been intersected in TK14 so far and drilling is proceeding.

TK is located approximately 210 km southwest of Rio Tinto's giant Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine and smelter complex near Salt Lake City, Utah.

Qualified Person and QAQC

Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., and Certified Professional Geologist, a Company "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release. Core sampling was conducted on 10-ft mineralized intervals with standards and "blank" samples inserted in every 10 batches of samples for quality control procedures.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the continued exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo project. BCM also controls perspective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and technical advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at [email protected].

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

Sergei Diakov

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations 604-646-0144 ext. 222

[email protected]

www.bcmresources.com

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

SOURCE: BCM Resources Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/756913/BCM-Intercepts-510-ft-066-Cu-in-Phase-3-Drilling-at-Thompson-Knolls-Greenfield-Cu-Au-Porphyry-Project-Utah-USA



