Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s management team will participate in four institutional investor conferences this summer.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on May 31st

Wells Fargo 2023 Industrials Conference in Chicago, Illinois on June 13th

Sidoti & Company, LLC 2023 Summer Investor Virtual Conference on June 15th

CJS Securities 23rd Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference in White Plains, New York on July 11th

A copy of the Company’s most recent investor presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations “Events and Presentations” section of its website, www.prim.com, prior to each conference.

About Primoris

Primoris Services Corporation is a premier specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy, and renewables markets throughout the United States and Canada. Built on a foundation of trust, we deliver a range of engineering, construction, and maintenance services that power, connect, and enhance society. On projects spanning utility-scale solar, renewables, power delivery, communications, and transportation infrastructure, we offer unmatched value to our clients, a safe and entrepreneurial culture to our employees, and innovation and excellence to our communities. To learn more, visit www.prim.com and follow us on social media at @PrimorisServicesCorporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523006122/en/