Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the largest U.S.-based food service company, is pleased to announce 26 chefs from its Collegiate+Hospitality group have graduated from the prestigious CIA ProChef® certification, a training and professional development program from CIA Consulting, a division of The Culinary Institute of America. The graduating chefs drive Aramark’s culinary programs and create the menus served at colleges and universities across the United States.

"Training and professional development are key to attracting and retaining top talent," said Chef David Kamen, director of client experience for CIA Consulting. "Earning ProChef certification from the CIA provides these chefs a benchmark of their accomplishments. We applaud their dedication to their craft and Aramark’s support and commitment to staff development."

The program features three levels of intensive training with ProChef III being the highest, most prestigious designation. The training includes a comprehensive professional development and culinary proficiency program that measures a chef’s core culinary, managerial, and financial acumen, including each graduate’s skill in flavor development, proper cooking methods, dish profile, and authenticity, plating, use of ingredients, and sanitation.

“The culinary expertise shared by our higher education team is a great point of pride,” said Jack Donovan, President and CEO of Aramark’s Collegiate Hospitality business. “We applaud our incredible chefs for their dedication to continual learning and to culinary evolution that delights our communities. This commitment is foundational to the hospitality experience on campus.”

The ProChef certification program was created to provide hands-on skill validation, recognize professional achievement, and give knowledge and credentials to advance the careers of participating chefs. Nearly 300 Aramark chefs have received ProChef certification since Aramark first enrolled in the program in 2008.

The following Aramark chefs recently received their ProChef II or ProChef III Certification:

ProChef Level III:

  • Andrew Kirtz – St Bonaventure
  • Ben Maiorano – NE Region
  • Christian Chiron – UNC Chapel Hill
  • David Mason – University of Virginia
  • Gerald Bogdan – University of Scranton
  • James Duran – Eastern Kentucky University
  • Johnathan White – UNC Wilmington
  • Joshua Brigman – Austin College
  • Michael McCutcheon – Regis College
  • Quentin Tacker – University of Dallas

ProChef Level II:

  • Blake Ingram – Western Washington University
  • Boeing Koo – East Region
  • Brian Miller – Auburn University
  • Carter Layne – James Madison University
  • Cody Combs – University of Louisville
  • David Hughes – Western Carolina University
  • Jacob Helsabeck – Regional Operations Mid-Atlantic
  • Jarvis Napier – Mercer University
  • Jeffery Stone – Umass Lowell
  • Jorge Villarreal – Baylor University
  • Joseph Wangerow – James Madison University
  • Kevin Liggett – Eastern Kentucky University
  • Kyle Pafford – Clemson University
  • Michael Brainard – University of Mississippi
  • Tyrell Langhorne – University of Kentucky
  • Tyler Murray – University of Kentucky

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world’s premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in food, beverage, and hospitality, the private, not-for-profit college offers bachelor’s, and associate degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The CIA’s School of Graduate and Professional Studies offers master’s degrees in sustainable food systems, food business, and wine and beverage management, as well as executive education and certificate programs. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry, and its worldwide network of more than 50,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE’s list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” and “Top Companies for Supplier Diversity,” Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

