Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK, Financial), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that members of its executive management team are participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference – On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, John Zillmer, Aramark’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference – On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Tom Ondrof, Aramark’s Chief Financial Officer, will host a series of meetings with investors.

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference – On Thursday, June 8, 2023, Kim Scott, President and CEO – Aramark Uniform Services and Rick Dillon, CFO – Aramark Uniform Services, will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Virtual Conference – On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, John Zillmer and Tom Ondrof will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat sessions will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005323/en/