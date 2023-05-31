PARIS, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (: CSTM) (the “Company”) today announced that the notice and agenda and other documents for the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 8, 2023, at 5 PM CET (11 AM EDT), are available on its website at https://www.constellium.com/investors/shareholder-meetings and will be available free of charge at the offices of the Company by contacting the Corporate Secretary at [email protected].



