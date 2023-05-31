Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical+event+management (CEM) and national public+warning solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies+Software+Conference . The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) in Newport, CA.

The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) in Newport, CA. Stifel+2023+Cross+Sector+Insight+Conference . The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 10:20 a.m. ET (7:20 a.m. PT) in Boston, MA.

The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 10:20 a.m. ET (7:20 a.m. PT) in Boston, MA. Baird%27s+Global+Consumer%2C+Technology+%26amp%3B+Services+Conference. The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) in New York, NY.

Live webcasts, as well as the replays, of the fireside chats will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.everbridge.com%2F.

About Everbridge

Everbridge (Nasdaq: EVBG) empowers enterprises and government organizations to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and recover stronger from critical events. In today’s unpredictable world, resilient organizations minimize impact to people and operations, absorb stress, and return to productivity faster when deploying critical event management (CEM) technology. Everbridge digitizes organizational resilience by combining intelligent automation with the industry’s most comprehensive risk data to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everbridge.com%2F, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter. Everbridge… Empowering Resilience.

