ParTech%2C+Inc.+%28PAR%29, a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, today announced that convenience store chain, Stinker+Stores, selected PAR’s industry-leading loyalty solution, Punchh%26reg%3B, to enhance their customer experience and drive customer loyalty.

Stinker, a local favorite with 110 locations throughout Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming, will use Punchh, the leading loyalty, offers and engagement platform, to help segment and accurately target key groups of customers to build loyalty, especially for products they might not normally purchase. Stinker will also utilize Punchh’s robust customer analytics to measure loyalty ROI. With Punchh’s dashboard, Stinker will be able to see the business impact of its loyalty efforts.

“Customer experience is our biggest priority and Punchh will help us continue to turn customers into Stinker fanatics,” said Billy Colemire, Director of Marketing at Stinker. “The platform is not only powerful but easy to use, making it a no-brainer to adopt.”

“There are so many options today for a quick bite, drink of coffee or a fill-up on gas, but with nearly a century in business, Stinker clearly knows how to win over customers time and time again,” said PAR CEO Savneet Singh. “With Punchh, Stinker is now able to capture a new level of customer data that will drive brand advocacy and all the while delivering fun to their customers that will propel their business forward.”

More than 275 global enterprise brands, including Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM), Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN), TGI Friday’s, and Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY) rely on Punchh to grow revenue by building customer relationships. To learn more about the Punchh Loyalty Offers and Engagement Platform, visit partech.com.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 70,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, customer loyalty and engagement, payments, omnichannel digital ordering and delivery, and back-office software solutions as well as industry leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Additionally, the Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance report can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.partech.com%2Fcompany%2FESG.

