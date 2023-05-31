SHANGHAI, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U Power Limited ( UCAR) (the “Company” or “U Power”), a vehicle sourcing services provider with a vision to becoming a comprehensive EV battery power solution provider in China, today announced that it received a notice of non-compliance from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 19, 2023, stating that, as a result of not timely filing its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s ordinary shares on the Nasdaq.



Under Nasdaq’s listing rules, the Company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, the Company can be granted up to 180 calendar days from the Form 20-F’s due date, or until November 13, 2023, to regain compliance.

About U Power Limited

U Power Limited is a vehicle sourcing services provider, with a vision to becoming an electric vehicle (EV) market player primarily focused on its proprietary battery-swapping technology, or UOTTA technology, which is an intelligent modular battery-swapping technology designed to provide a comprehensive battery power solution for EVs. Since its operation in 2013, the Company has established a vehicle sourcing network in China's lower-tier cities. The Company has developed two types of battery-swapping stations for compatible EVs and is operating one manufacturing factory in Zibo City, Shandong Province, China. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.upincar.com/.

