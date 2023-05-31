BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) ( SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced the impact of artificial intelligence capabilities built-in to the company’s Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform.



From ChatGPT to autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most exciting technologies of the 21st century. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the market value for AI is nearly $100 billion and is expected to grow twentyfold by 2030, up to nearly $2 trillion.

AI is increasingly being integrated into many technology stacks, providing new applications and services that significantly improve productivity and deliver more interactive experiences. The latest version of Synchronoss Personal Cloud integrates AI capabilities, enabling users to create new ways to manage, optimize, and share all types of digital content.

The recently announced Genius feature offers built-in tools that leverage a range of generative AI models and effects to enhance photos. Capabilities include colorizing black and white photos as well as enhanced touch-up tools to optimize portraits and selfies. Other effects include pencil sketch, ocean, and starry night, which alter the look of the photo itself to create a new image. Synchronoss also utilizes deep learning to automatically categorize and tag content so users can organize, find, and share photos.

“We are seeing an explosion of artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities across the technology sector,” said Bob Laliberte, Principal Analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. “The combination of AI and personal cloud platforms give users new ways to interact and engage with digital content, while enabling telecom and mobile operators to deliver a better experience.”

“By continuing to expand the use of artificial intelligence in the newest version of Synchronoss Personal Cloud, users now have the capability to apply different effects to photos and enhance their digital content,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “As the new AI functionality is being rolled out among service providers in the United States and around the world, we anticipate a favorable reception and an increase in user engagement.”

Purpose-built for global service providers, Synchronoss Personal Cloud currently supports over 10 million subscribers worldwide and manages more than five million photos per day and 200-plus petabytes of storage.

AT&T, BT in the UK, and Verizon, as well as other global operators, offer white-label versions of the Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform. For the second year in a row, Synchronoss Personal Cloud was recognized as a 2023 ‘Product of the Year’ winner from TMC’s Cloud Computing Magazine.

For more information on Synchronoss Personal Cloud, visit: https://synchronoss.com/products/engagex/cloud/.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies ( SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

