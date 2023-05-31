DALLAS, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation ( APLD) ("Applied Digital "or the "Company"), a designer, builder and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure that is designed for High Performance Computing (“HPC”) applications, today announced that the Company is working with Supermicro ( SMCI), a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions, to deliver Applied Digital’s AI Cloud service.

Supermicro is a leading provider of application-optimized, high-performance server and storage solutions that address a broad range of computational-intensive workloads. Supermicro’s next-generation GPU servers significantly lower the power requirements of data centers. With the amount of power required to enable today's rapidly evolving large scale AI models, optimizing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and the Total Cost to Environment (TCE) is crucial to data center operators.

“We are in the middle of the most dynamic industry changes seen in decades, and it’s exciting to be collaborating with a recognized industry leader like Supermicro to leverage their HPC expertise and support in the next wave of AI-powered applications,” said Wes Cummins, CEO and Chairman of Applied Digital.

“Supermicro is dedicated to supporting the datacenter industry with our full suite of AI, cloud, storage, and 5G solutions,” said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. “We’re excited to work with the Applied Digital team in empowering AI applications across key industries.”

Applied Digital’s next-generation datacenters are ideal for hosting HPC applications on premises. This solution provides lower cost, high compute power to replenish the power density needed for AI/ML workloads.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital ( APLD) designs, develops, and operates next-generation datacenters across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at www.applieddigital.com. Follow us on Twitter at @APLDdigital.

