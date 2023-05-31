ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG ( OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, announces that its Head of Development, Dr. Bastian Dehmel, will be participating in the 2023 EuDES (European Dry Eye Society) Meeting in Munich, Germany on June 2-3, 2023, where he will be presenting in the session “Future developments in Dry Eye” among other innovative companies and experts in Dry Eye Disease.



Date / Time: Saturday June 3, 2023, from 3pm – 4pm CET

Future developments in Dry Eye Presentation Title: The clinical efficacy and safety of topical TNF alpha inhibitor (OCS-02) in Dry Eye Disease

The clinical efficacy and safety of topical TNF alpha inhibitor (OCS-02) in Dry Eye Disease Chairpersons: Prof. Christophe Baudouin, M.D., FARVO (co-director), Professor of Ophthalmology and Chairman of Ophthalmology III in Quinze-vingts National Ophthalmology Hospital, Paris Prof. Elisabeth Messmer, M.D., F.E.B.O., Professor of Ophthalmology at Ludwig-Maximilians-University (LMU) Munich



About Oculis



Oculis ( OCS) is a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis’ highly differentiated clinical-stage pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development for eye diseases of high unmet need. It includes OCS-01 eye drops, a topical candidate in Phase 3 development for diabetic macular edema (DME) and inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; OCS-02 eye drops, a topical biologic candidate in Phase 2 development for dry eye disease (DED) and uveitis; and OCS-05, a disease modifying candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON) and other neuro-ophthalmic disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis. The first in-patient, proof-of-concept trial with OCS-05 is currently ongoing in France. Headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in the US, Europe, and China, Oculis’ goal is to deliver life-changing eye treatments to patients worldwide. The company is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record in the pharmaceutical industry, supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

