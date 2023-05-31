ORANGE, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ( ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced that John Kao, founder and CEO, and Thomas Freeman, chief financial officer, will participate in the following conferences:



William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference, including a presentation on Wednesday, June 7, at 11:20 a.m. CDT

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, including a presentation on Tuesday, June 13, at 11:20 a.m. PDT

A webcast and replay of the presentations will be available on Alignment’s investor relations website at https://ir.alignmenthealth.com/.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare ( ALHC), Alignment Health is a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company that offers more than 40 benefits-rich, value-driven plans that serve 52 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

