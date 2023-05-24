ANTERIX ACTIVE ECOSYSTEM PROGRAM CELEBRATES SECOND ANNIVERSARY WITH OVER 100 MEMBERS

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., May 24, 2023

Ecosystem members enhance 900 MHz private broadband value by delivering the resiliency, security, and operational efficiency solutions needed for grid modernization

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) is spending the month of May celebrating the second anniversary of the Anterix Active Ecosystem Program ("AAEP"). Since its launch in May 2021, the ecosystem has continued to unite a rich and diverse group of innovators in a collective mission to support and accelerate secure 900 MHz private LTE solutions.

With 37 members at launch, the Anterix Active Ecosystem Program now has over 100 members focused on addressing the broad array of equipment, solutions, and services that utilities require to plan, build, operate, and capture value from their 900 MHz private wireless broadband network investments. The ecosystem includes component manufacturers (devices, chipsets, modules), software developers, and providers of IoT, cybersecurity and 4G/5G LTE solutions that are actively collaborating to drive a new wireless communications technology landscape supporting 900 MHz private LTE for utilities.

"Anterix is thrilled to reach this significant milestone, with the support of so many great innovators," said Steve Ryan, Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships Strategic Development at Anterix. "We're excited to continue to create value by bringing solutions to market, together with our 100+ members, dedicated to deliver utilities the resiliency, security, and operational efficiency needed to accelerate grid modernization."

The AAEP is beginning to see the results of the innovation of new solutions that can be created through collective power of the ecosystem. Our recent announcement in April on the creation of a multi-band module with Sequans and collaborators 4RF, GE and RAD illustrates a market solution driven by the needs of utilities, created through the scale of the AAEP.

Our Anterix Security Collective, launched in December 2021, is another focus area for solution development, represented by a team of cyber-physical technology leaders that are dedicated to providing secure and resilient solutions on 900 MHz private broadband networks.

"Over the past two years, I have watched the development and growth of the Anterix Active Ecosystem as it has become a critical resource for utilities looking to capitalize on the benefits of private LTE," said John Hughes, Industry Consultant, former Ameren Director of Network Engineering.

As the AAEP moves forward, we will continue to prioritize utility needs and requirements, together with our Utility Strategic Advisory Board (USAB) members, to help accelerate private wireless broadband adoption. Distributed energy resources (DER), wildfire mitigation, EV charging, and mobility services in support of mutual aid are just a few of the areas members of the AAEP are focused on that will help shape the future of 900 MHz private wireless broadband.

To learn more about the Anterix Active Ecosystem, click here.

About Anterix
At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, sustainable, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com

