TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced upcoming CM-101 data presentations at major European scientific conferences in June 2023, including EULAR23, the European Congress of Rheumatology, and EASL 2023, the Annual Congress of the European Association for the Study of the Liver. Further details of the presented data will be forthcoming.

"Our poster presentations at EULAR and EASL highlight the novelty and potential of our unique approach to fibro-inflammatory diseases," said Dale Pfost, PhD, CEO of Chemomab. "The presentations encompass some of our extensive preclinical work on CCL24, whose dual activity in driving the fibro-inflammatory vicious cycle makes it a promising target for poorly-treated diseases including primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc). The presentations also provide details of our clinical programs in PSC and SSc, as well as clinical data from our Phase 2 liver fibrosis trial in NASH patients, including some encouraging new data from recently completed analyses. We also are pleased that our data are being presented by respected opinion leaders who continue to be supportive of the clinical development of CM-101, our first-in-class therapy that targets both inflammation and fibrosis."

EULAR23 – European Congress of Rheumatology – Milan, Italy, May 31-June 3, 2023

Date: June 2, 2023 Time: 14:45-15:45 CEST Format: Poster presentation: CCL24 serum concentration predicts both vascular and fibrotic complications in systemic sclerosis Presenter: Professor Enrico De Lorenzis, Leeds Institute of Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Diseases, University of Leeds, UK Session: Poster Hall Information: https://congress.eular.org/





EASL Congress 2023 – Vienna, Austria, June 21-24, 2023

Date: June 21 - 24, 2023 Time: 9-17:00 CEST every day Format: Poster presentation: Phase 2a study of CM-101, a CCL24 neutralizing antibody, in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis: A proof-of-concept study Presenter: Professor Rifaat Safadi, Professor in Medicine, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Faculty of Medicine, Hadassah University Hospital, Jerusalem, Israel and visiting Scholar, Division of Liver Diseases, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York City, USA Session: Poster-Late-Breaker, LBP-28 Information: https://congress-easl.com/





Date: June 22, 2023 Time: 9:00-18:30 CEST Format: Poster presentation: Targeting CCL24 in primary sclerosing cholangitis with CM-101: rationale and study design Presenter: Professor Douglas Thorburn, Divisional Clinical Director for Liver and Digestive Health and Professor of Hepatology , University College London, UK Session: Rare Liver Diseases, Abstract #303 Information: https://congress-easl.com/





Date: June 23, 2023 Time: 9:00-18:00 CEST Format: Poster presentation: Serum proteomics reveals association of CCL24 with key aspects of primary sclerosing cholangitis Presenter: Revital Aricha, PhD, Vice President, Translational Science, Chemomab Session: Immune-mediated and cholestatic: Experimental and pathophysiology, Abstract #2178 Information: https://congress-easl.com/





In addition, Chemomab's corporate development team will be in Boston June 5-8, 2023, participating in the BIO International Convention's One-on-One Partnering™ event. Registered attendees can click here to log in and schedule a meeting with Chemomab.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the chemokine CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize CCL24 activity. In preclinical and clinical studies to date, CM-101 appears safe, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported encouraging results from a Phase 2 liver fibrosis study in NASH patients and an investigator study in patients with severe lung injury. A Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis patients is ongoing and a Phase 2 systemic sclerosis trial is expected to begin around midyear. For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the clinical development pathway for CM-101; the future operations of Chemomab and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials and achieve regulatory milestones; the nature, strategy and focus of Chemomab; the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any product candidates of Chemomab; and that the product candidates have the potential to address high unmet needs of patients with serious fibrosis-related diseases and conditions. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Chemomab's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Chemomab's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Chemomab could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this presentation, including those found under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Chemomab's filings and reports with the SEC. Chemomab expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Chemomab's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, except as required by law.

