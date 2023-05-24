PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CORINNE SMIT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Corinne Smit, CPA-CA, as a Director of the Company.

Ms. Smit has almost two decades of experience working in managerial positions for publicly listed mining companies and in public accounting practice. She has extensive experience in all aspects of commercial mining operations including development of strategy, export logistics and supply chain management, marketing/sales, budgeting and forecasting, risk management, and hedging.

"We are excited to have Corinne join the Board of Pan Global. She brings a deep understanding of mining finance, marketing and product sales gained from almost two decades of industry experience," said Chairman Patrick Evans. "As Pan Global advances the Escacena and Aguilas Projects, her insight will benefit us greatly."

Ms. Smit currently serves Newmont Corporation as Senior Director, Concentrates and Dore Sales and Marketing. Her previous roles include Director, Marketing and Logistics for Nevada Copper, Senior Marketing Manager for Nevsun Resources, and Concentrate Marketing Manager for Capstone Mining Corp. She began her career in Audit and Assurance for PwC in Vancouver and Capital Markets in Hong Kong.

Pan Global has granted Ms. Smit 500,000 stock options of the Company. The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. Each stock option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest as follows: 250,000 after 12 months and the remaining 250,000 after 24 months.

About Pan Global Resources
Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper's compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities.

