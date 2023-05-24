Lowe's Broadens Rural Footprint with Farm and Ranch Offerings in Up to 300 Stores

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 24, 2023

Lowe's deepens affinity with rural customer base, pet owners with new outdoor product assortment for work and play

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's announced a new one-stop shop concept designed to bring those customers located in rural areas across the country everything needed for farm and home with a wider offering of farm, ranch and outdoor products in up to 300 additional Lowe's stores by year end. The convenient one-shop concept is rolling out among selected stores, primarily in the South, Midwest and Northeast, throughout the summer.

In these rural Lowe's locations, customers can expect to find broader product offerings in categories such as pet, livestock, trailers, fencing, utility vehicles, and specialized hardware -- plus new Carhartt® apparel in select stores and the expansion of Wrangler® in all rural stores. These merchandising moves are designed to meet the unique needs and preferences of rural homeowners who work and play outdoors. The company also plans to add more national apparel brands to its rural assortment in coming months.

"Our goal with this product expansion is to grow our relationship with the consumer who is already looking to Lowe's for their interiors solutions, but also has a need for top-of-the-line, best value products for outdoor, rural or farm living," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising. "Given our rural store footprint and longstanding relationships in these communities, this expansion will simplify the shopping experience for these very valuable customers and help us continue to grow market share through our Total Home strategy."

For more information about Lowe's expanded farm and ranch offerings for rural customers please visit Lowes.com.

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

