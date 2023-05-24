PLANTERS® BRAND UNVEILS 3 NEW FLAVOR-FORWARD VARIETIES, EXPANDING ITS INNOVATIVE PORTFOLIO OF CASHEW SNACKS

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Minn., May 24, 2023

Brand Launches New Lineup of Bold Flavors: Rosemary and Sea Salt, Cinnamon Brown Sugar and Dill Pickle, Already Proving to be Fan Favorites

AUSTIN, Minn., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer, the makers of the Planters® snack nuts brand are introducing a trio of ingenious twists on an American classic. Now available in select retail stores nationwide are three new flavors of Planters® world-famous cashews, each as delicious as the next.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to bring these craveworthy options to life," said Zeeshan Tarique, Planters® senior brand manager. "Consumers are looking for bold flavor options to complement the snacks they already love, and Planters is here to answer that call. Get ready to satisfy your cashew cravings like never before!"

The Planters® brand consulted with multiple sources in determining its new panel of exciting flavors, including input from both consumers and industry experts. These three new flavor variations enhance the already dynamic Planters® snack nuts portfolio:

  1. NEW PLANTERS® Cinnamon Brown Sugar Cashews: These delectable treats merge the classic sweetness of cinnamon and brown sugar with the salty, crunchy precision of our roasted cashews, a can't-miss combination.

  2. NEW PLANTERS® Dill Pickle Cashews: Pickle lovers, rejoice! These mouthwatering morsels spotlight the savory essence of dill pickles, another perfect flavor pairing for an already-beloved snack.

  3. NEW PLANTERS® Rosemary and Sea Salt Cashews: This flavor blends the taste and aroma of rosemary with the sharp, satisfying bite of sea salt, a perfectly balanced snack sure to please the senses.

"This new cashew line is a game-changer for snackers everywhere. Our unique packaging captures the essence of each flavor, making it easy for consumers to grab their favorite variety," Tarique said. "Starting in July, we're supporting these exciting new products with significant marketing efforts to bring the craveworthy experience to life. Get ready to discover the delicious world of Planters® latest offerings!"

New Planters® cashew flavors each contain 4 grams of plant-based protein to help curb your hunger and keep you going between meals. They are sold in convenient 5-ounce bags.

For more information on the Planters® brand, including nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.planters.com. Be sure to also follow Mr. Peanut® on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact:

Media Relations


507-434-6352


[email protected]

