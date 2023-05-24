PR Newswire

DENVER, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect for Health Colorado and CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), a global IT services and business consulting firm, today announced 10 years of partnership throughout the implementation and management of the state's health insurance marketplace, one of the nation's most successful online insurance portals. The technology and solutions built in partnership with CGI have enabled Connect for Health Colorado to successfully support ten open enrollment periods since the launch in October 2013, allowing Coloradans to shop online and enroll in health plans, verify eligibility for plans and subsidies, and get help with coverage options.

CGI and Connect for Health Colorado celebrate 10 years of one of the nation's most successful online insurance portals.

"I'm so pleased that our strategic partnership with CGI has resulted in hundreds of thousands of eligible Coloradans enrolling in affordable health insurance coverage. Our CGI partners have helped us develop significant domain expertise, modernize our technology, and train staff, so we're set up for success now and in the future. I'm excited to build off our successes to improve our programs in Colorado and to explore opportunities to help other entities implement similar programs which increase access, affordability, and choice in their state," said Kelly Davies, Chief Product Officer, Connect for Health Colorado.

Through this partnership, Connect for Health Colorado and CGI continue to introduce new tools and capabilities to the marketplace, including:

A new, user-friendly eligibility system and transformational platform modernization.

A system optimization model that has achieved 94% less planned downtime, 65% less unplanned downtime, and no 2021 or 2022 unplanned outages.

More efficient upgrades and maintenance, lowering operating costs by 77%.

During the pandemic, Connect for Health Colorado and CGI expediently implemented American Rescue Plan changes and rapidly deployed a COVID-19 help desk to support delivering test results to Coloradans.

Connect for Health Colorado has been recognized as one of the most financially secure, efficiently-run, and innovative healthcare exchanges in the nation and now the partners plan to explore how their policy, operational and technical expertise – coupled with proven development and implementation capabilities – may assist other states and exchanges as they undergo their own transformations.

"CGI is proud of what we have accomplished through this enduring partnership with Connect for Health Colorado," said Aleta Jeffress, Senior Vice-President, Consulting Services for CGI. "Together, we remain committed to improving access, affordability, and choice for Coloradans purchasing their own health insurance."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-and-connect-for-health-colorado-mark-10-years-of-partnership-301831573.html

SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.