FLUENT Launches Cannabis-Infused Dark Chocolate Bar in Florida

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TAMPA, Fla., May 24, 2023

FLUENT Brings New THC Dark Chocolate Bar to Medical Patients in Florida; Made with High Quality Cannabis Extract and Chocolate from the Legendary French Chocolatier, Valrhona

TAMPA, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("FLUENT" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, announced the launch of its new cannabis-infused Dark Chocolate Bar in Florida. The bar is made with FLUENT's high quality cannabis extract and Caraïbe 66% chocolate from Valrhona, the legendary French chocolatier.

A harmonious blend of cannabis and rich cocoa, FLUENT's new, premium THC Dark Chocolate Bar is a welcomed medium for medical patients in the Sunshine State. The smooth consistency of the chocolate is matched only by the consistent dosing; each of the bar's 10 squares are infused with 10mg of THC. FLUENT's Dark Chocolate Bar is now available in all of its Florida retail locations and retails for $25.

"Infused chocolate is an exciting new direction for FLUENT that I know our patients will love," said FLUENT Cannabis Care Director of Sales Victor Bindi. "Chocolate is therapeutic by itself, so it's a great delivery method for the benefits of cannabis. We believe that cannabis can elevate experiences, so the blend of rich, velvety chocolate and the subtle, nuanced effects of cannabis are a perfect pair. The Dark Chocolate Bar represents our commitment to bringing our patients high quality craft products, and I look forward to seeing its reception."

Created in 1988, Caraïbe 66% is a wonderfully balanced chocolate with a mellow, well-rounded flavor. Thanks to its great equilibrium, Caraïbe 66% has become a Pastry Chef's go-to dark chocolate. Its authentically chocolatey flavor makes it a popular choice for professional kitchens. Caraïbe's name pays homage to the diversity of the Caribbean islands, whose cocoa beans inspired its creation. Caraïbe 66% is a subtle blend of cocoa aromatic profiles typical of the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica and Togo. These profiles are blended to obtain Caraïbe's unique and consistent flavor, which is both balanced and roasted. Caraïbe 66% is Non-GMO, Soy Free, Dairy-Free (made in a factory where dairy is present), Gluten Free, Triangle K Kosher, and 100% Traceability to the Cocoa Plantation.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium Inc. is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the FLUENT™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Robert Beasley, CEO
850-972-8077
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
720-330-2829
[email protected]

Media Contacts:
Patrick Maddox
501-680-5220
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=VA08841&sd=2023-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fluent-launches-cannabis-infused-dark-chocolate-bar-in-florida-301832682.html

SOURCE Cansortium Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA08841&Transmission_Id=202305240800PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA08841&DateId=20230524
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.