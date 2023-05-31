Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: RTL) to Global Net Lease Inc. for 0.670 shares of Global Net for each common share of Necessity Retail is fair to Necessity Retail shareholders. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Necessity Retail stockholders are expected to own approximately 39% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Necessity Retail shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Necessity Retail and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Necessity Retail shareholders; (2) determine whether Global Net is underpaying for Necessity Retail; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Necessity Retail shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Necessity Retail shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

