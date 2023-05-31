ibex Launches 2nd Annual CX Leadership Awards

Recognizing Outstanding Innovation and Execution in Customer Experience

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its second annual CX Leadership Awards, which honor the top customer experience (CX) innovators, leaders and contributors around the world. This year’s winners, chosen from a long list of well-recognized CX pioneers and innovators, will be announced on June 20 at Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Las Vegas.

“As a global leader in delivering CX solutions for some of the world’s greatest brands, ibex is pleased to recognize these outstanding CX leaders for their commitment to innovation, collaboration and performance to deliver next-generation customer experience for their brands,” said Barry Canty, SVP, Marketing, ibex. “We applaud those in our industry who are transforming CX from a transaction to a relationship that delivers higher customer satisfaction, deeper customer loyalty, and a boost to the bottom line.”

The ibex CX Leadership Awards are designed to recognize and honor the individuals and companies that leverage their industry leadership, technology innovation and ability to address dynamic market challenges to drive superior customer engagement, deliver exceptional customer experiences and simplify the customer journey.

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics. 

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Dan Burris
ibex
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Michael Darwal
ibex
[email protected]

