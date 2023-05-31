SkyTab POS Integrates with OpenTable to Streamline Restaurant Operations & Enhance Reporting

1 hours ago
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated commerce technology, and OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant technology, today announced an integration that allows restaurant operators to combine OpenTable’s diner booking data with spending data captured at the point-of-sale by Shift4’s SkyTab POS system. This integration gives restaurants a more holistic view of their business performance to make smarter decisions about how to increase revenues and reduce costs.

This press release features multimedia.

“Our collaboration with OpenTable provides restaurateurs an easy way to improve their top and bottom lines while learning more about their customers so that they can enhance the dining experience,” said Shift4 Chief Technology Officer Mike Russo.

The Shift4-OpenTable integration allows restaurant operators to quickly identify which guests are new, regulars, or top spenders and then use this information to celebrate their most valued guests and go the extra mile to turn new guests into repeat customers. In addition, real-time insights including when guests are seated and which course they’re on helps minimize wait times and improve table turnover rates.

“At OpenTable, we’re always looking for ways to empower our restaurant customers, create efficiencies and streamline operations, which is why we’re thrilled to integrate with Shift4,” said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer at OpenTable. “This partnership will provide our restaurant customers with a more comprehensive business view, enabling them to make smarter business decisions.”

OpenTable is now available in Shift4’s Marketplace, an end-to-end ecosystem that seamlessly connects restaurants and other businesses with numerous third-party applications, including solutions for online ordering, online reservations, employee scheduling, accounting, loyalty, marketing, and more.

For more information about Shift4, visit www.shift4.com.
For more information about OpenTable, visit https%3A%2F%2Frestaurant.opentable.com%2F.

About Shift4
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About OpenTable
OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), connects more than 1.5 billion people with restaurants every year. Powering hospitality at more than 55,000 restaurants, bars, wineries, and other venues globally, OpenTable drives reservations, experiences, payments, guest insights and operations, enabling restaurants to run their most successful business yet.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005176/en/

