Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the global expansion of the HEOS platform, enabling an always-on connection to the Masimo Health secure cloud for four million devices and empowering consumers with an enhanced health tracking experience. This software upgrade allows Masimo’s cutting-edge devices and secure cloud solution to seamlessly integrate with HEOS-enabled sound bars, wireless speakers, amplifiers, and receivers from Denon, Marantz, and Definitive Technology worldwide – including the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia, with more countries going live later this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005218/en/

Masimo W1™ and HEOS® (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to expand the footprint and capabilities of our HEOS platform with our wearables and provide our customers with health tracking truly integrated with their favorite audio solutions,” said Joe+Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo. “Now, four million devices around the world can help improve the lives of our customers by combining the joy of high-quality audio with the convenience of continuous and accurate health and wellness tracking from the comfort of their own homes.”

Masimo’s groundbreaking HEOS ecosystem platform, combined with Masimo's latest wearable health and wellness devices – such as the Masimo W1™ advanced health tracking watch, and soon the Stork™ baby monitor and Radius Tº™ continuous thermometer, select Masimo medical devices, and more – will allow users to keep track of their health and wellness, as well as share their data with loved ones and clinicians, paving the way for the next chapter in telehealth innovation and cohesive care.

This latest ecosystem innovation not only wirelessly relays health data to the HEOS-enabled home device and Masimo’s secure Health cloud for storage, analysis, reporting, and transfer, but now offers a revolutionary way to connect and interact with health technologies from the company that, among many other medical breakthroughs, invented Masimo SET® – the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 U.S. hospitals.1

“The HEOS platform embodies the true essence of luxury in the modern era, where health and wellness take center stage. These new capabilities redefine what it means to live a life centered around wellness, and empower individuals to embrace self-care as an essential part of that life, transforming their lives with innovative technology and personalized insights,” Mr. Kiani continued. “We believe the health hub feature will not only differentiate Masimo audio products in the eyes of consumers worldwide, but also bring forth the next level of health and wellness by allowing connected care as consumers move around tetherless and even smartphone-less.”

Whether it’s enjoying music in the living room, kitchen, or bedroom, experiencing movie night with the family, or getting a workout in their home gyms, users all over the globe can effortlessly connect and track and record key health data from Masimo wearable monitoring devices, including pulse rate, oxygen saturation, respiration rate, hydration index, and more, using their HEOS-enabled devices. Customers will be able to access this new functionality through a cloud software update to their existing devices, which ensures a hassle-free transition to the enhanced music and health hub platform.

Some technologies and devices described may not be available or approved in every market.

%40Masimo | #Masimo

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. In addition, Masimo Consumer Audio is home to eight legendary audio brands, including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, and Polk Audio. Our mission is to improve life, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.2 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,3 improve CCHD screening in newborns4 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.5-8 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,9 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as ranked in the 2022-23 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.1 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7®, Radius PPG®, and Radius VSM™, portable devices like Rad-67®, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97®. Masimo hospital and home automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica®, Halo ION®, UniView®, UniView :60™, and Masimo SafetyNet®. Its growing portfolio of health and wellness solutions includes Radius Tº® and the Masimo W1™ watch. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com%2Fevidence%2Ffeatured-studies%2Ffeature%2F.

ORi, RPVi, and Radius VSM have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

References

http%3A%2F%2Fhealth.usnews.com%2Fhealth-care%2Fbest-hospitals%2Farticles%2Fbest-hospitals-honor-roll-and-overview. Published clinical studies on pulse oximetry and the benefits of Masimo SET® can be found on our website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.masimo.com. Comparative studies include independent and objective studies which are comprised of abstracts presented at scientific meetings and peer-reviewed journal articles. Castillo A et al. Prevention of Retinopathy of Prematurity in Preterm Infants through Changes in Clinical Practice and SpO 2 Technology. Acta Paediatr. 2011 Feb;100(2):188-92. de-Wahl Granelli A et al. Impact of pulse oximetry screening on the detection of duct dependent congenital heart disease: a Swedish prospective screening study in 39,821 newborns. BMJ. 2009;Jan 8;338. Taenzer A et al. Impact of pulse oximetry surveillance on rescue events and intensive care unit transfers: a before-and-after concurrence study. Anesthesiology. 2010:112(2):282-287. Taenzer A et al. Postoperative Monitoring – The Dartmouth Experience. Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Newsletter. Spring-Summer 2012. McGrath S et al. Surveillance Monitoring Management for General Care Units: Strategy, Design, and Implementation. The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. 2016 Jul;42(7):293-302. McGrath S et al. Inpatient Respiratory Arrest Associated With Sedative and Analgesic Medications: Impact of Continuous Monitoring on Patient Mortality and Severe Morbidity. J Patient Saf. 2020 14 Mar. DOI: 10.1097/PTS.0000000000000696. Estimate: Masimo data on file.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness and expansion of Masimo HEOS®. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo HEOS, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; risks related to our belief that Masimo noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and unique advantages; risks that Masimo fails to realize the expected benefits of Masimo HEOS expansion; risks related to COVID-19; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005218/en/