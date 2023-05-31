Lucky the Leprechaun is teaming up with one of the most magical creatures to announce the limited-edition Lucky Charms Hidden Dragon cereal. The latest innovation from the beloved cereal brand brings the same magically delicious taste you know and love with a majestic, mythical spin.

With a splash of milk, white marshmallows dramatically transform to reveal the true colors of Lucky’s new charms— a yellow dragon, pink dragon, dragon egg and flame.

“Using our brand’s first-ever marshmallow-revealing technology, we’re bringing the magic associated with Lucky’s charms to life,” said Mindy Murray, Sr. Marketing Communications Manager at General Mills. “Every year we unveil more of Lucky's amazing adventures, and we're excited to introduce his new charms as he continues to explore the Magical Forest and uncover new powers.”

Lucky’s Hidden Dragon charms gave him the power to reveal what is hidden. Legend has it that a magical milk lagoon appeared right as Lucky was trying to outwit and escape the pesky kids who are always hot on his heels. By tossing the charms in the lagoon, the cascading milk waterfall revealed the charms’ colors and powers, and Lucky was saved by a friendly dragon who flew him out of the lagoon and into the magical sky.

Lucky’s friendship with the dragon is just the latest of his epic adventures and the brand’s innovations. Over the years, Lucky has shared his adventures by launching special edition charms featuring magic gems, galactic-themed shapes and, of course, the beloved unicorn.

Keep an eye out for Lucky Charms Hidden Dragon beginning in June for $5.69 at select retailers nationwide. To follow along and learn more about Lucky’s adventures, visit @luckycharms on Instagram and Facebook as well as https%3A%2F%2Fwww.luckycharms.com%2F.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

