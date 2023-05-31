Lucky Charms Unveils Hidden Dragon Cereal with Magically Transforming Charms

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Lucky the Leprechaun is teaming up with one of the most magical creatures to announce the limited-edition Lucky Charms Hidden Dragon cereal. The latest innovation from the beloved cereal brand brings the same magically delicious taste you know and love with a majestic, mythical spin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005289/en/

LC_Hidden-Dragon_Hero_Image.jpg

Lucky the Leprechaun is teaming up with one of the most magical creatures to announce the limited-edition Lucky Charms Hidden Dragon cereal. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With a splash of milk, white marshmallows dramatically transform to reveal the true colors of Lucky’s new charms— a yellow dragon, pink dragon, dragon egg and flame.

“Using our brand’s first-ever marshmallow-revealing technology, we’re bringing the magic associated with Lucky’s charms to life,” said Mindy Murray, Sr. Marketing Communications Manager at General Mills. “Every year we unveil more of Lucky's amazing adventures, and we're excited to introduce his new charms as he continues to explore the Magical Forest and uncover new powers.”

Lucky’s Hidden Dragon charms gave him the power to reveal what is hidden. Legend has it that a magical milk lagoon appeared right as Lucky was trying to outwit and escape the pesky kids who are always hot on his heels. By tossing the charms in the lagoon, the cascading milk waterfall revealed the charms’ colors and powers, and Lucky was saved by a friendly dragon who flew him out of the lagoon and into the magical sky.

Lucky’s friendship with the dragon is just the latest of his epic adventures and the brand’s innovations. Over the years, Lucky has shared his adventures by launching special edition charms featuring magic gems, galactic-themed shapes and, of course, the beloved unicorn.

Keep an eye out for Lucky Charms Hidden Dragon beginning in June for $5.69 at select retailers nationwide. To follow along and learn more about Lucky’s adventures, visit @luckycharms on Instagram and Facebook as well as https%3A%2F%2Fwww.luckycharms.com%2F.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230524005289r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005289/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.