Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) (the “Company”) today announced that Chirag Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, and Tasos Konidaris, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference held on June 7, 2023 in New York City. Mr. Patel will also be hosting a presentation at 2:30 PM Eastern Time and a live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.amneal.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the presentation and will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully integrated global essential medicines company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of approximately 270 generic and specialty pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Generics segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders, with a pipeline focused on unmet needs. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com.

