Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, has announced the launch of its AI+Writing+Assistant. This innovative tool, incorporated directly within the Cvent platform, leverages the power of generative AI to streamline the content creation process, helping event professionals and marketers produce on-brand, engaging event content in a fraction of the time. The AI Writing Assistant expands Cvent’s growing suite of AI-powered products, which includes session and attendee recommendations.

Cvent’s AI Writing Assistant leverages cutting-edge natural language processing technologies to help teams create compelling content for event emails, event websites, session descriptions, request for proposal (RFP) responses for sourcing venues, and more.

The AI Writing Assistant’s intelligent algorithm adapts to user guidelines (which include formal, enthusiastic, or playful, and concise or verbose, among others) to generate content that aligns with their brand tone and voice, making the tool an indispensable asset for professionals who need to create top-quality content quickly. The new innovation will be available to all Cvent users for free within its event marketing & management platform including in solutions such as Attendee Hub, Registration, and Cvent Supplier Network, among others. The AI Writing Assistant is available now.

Cvent’s AI Writing Assistant enables:

Greater efficiency: Quickly scale your event marketing efforts by generating large amounts of content in minutes.

Consistent messaging: Ensure all event materials are accurate and on-brand – even when created by multiple team members or departments.

More engaging content: Craft compelling event websites, session descriptions, email copy, taglines, and video summaries that resonate with your target audience.

Streamlined communication: Create AI-generated RFP responses and draft customized comments to reduce manual effort during the venue sourcing process.

“AI has quickly become a powerful workplace enablement tool, and we’re excited to bring our AI Writing Assistant to market. We’re confident it will be a game-changer for planners and marketers who are looking to maximize output with minimal effort,” said McNeel Keenan, Cvent Vice President of Product Management. “This innovative tool will give users the ability to produce high-quality content faster and more efficiently than ever before, while ensuring that their messaging is clear, consistent, and engaging. This is just the tip of the iceberg as we continue to embrace the AI and machine learning revolution to further enhance and expand our Cvent platform.”

Cvent’s AI Writing Assistant will also be featured prominently, alongside other AI-powered solutions, at the company’s upcoming customer and industry conference, Cvent+CONNECT, July 24-27.

For more information on AI Writing Assistant, please visit the website here.

