GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leader in precision care innovation, is announcing today that its President and CEO Peter Arduini will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York City on June 7, 2023 from 10:30 am to 10:55 am ET.

This event can be accessed live by visiting GE HealthCare’s Investor Relations website at: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fjeff281%2Fgehc%2F1817530.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are an $18 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

