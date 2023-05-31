Genasys Inc. to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced that Richard Danforth, CEO, Dennis Klahn, CFO, and Brian Alger, SVP, IR and Corporate Development, are scheduled to participate at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California on June 6, 2023.

Management will host a group presentation on June 6, from 8:00 – 8:25 AM PT, and participate in one-on-one meetings the same day. The Company’s presentation will be streamed live at https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, contact [email protected].

For more information on LD Micro Invitational XIII, go to:
https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_94613/conference_home.html.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc ( GNSS) is the global provider of Protective Communications™ Solutions, offering Genasys Protect™, the first and only complete portfolio of Protective Communications Software and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

Through Genasys Protect, the Company serves the following markets and sectors: federal governments and the military; state and local governments, agencies, and education (SLED); and enterprise organizations in critical sectors, including oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare.

Genasys Protective Communications Solutions have a diverse range of applications, including emergency warning and mass notification for public safety, critical event management for enterprise companies, de-escalation for defense and law enforcement, as well as automatic detection of real-time threats, including active shooters and severe weather.

Genasys today covers over 70 Million people globally and is used in more than 100 countries, including over 500 cities, counties and states in the U.S. For more information, visit genasys.com.

ti?nf=ODg0NTMzMyM1NjExOTYyIzIwMTkxMDE=
Genasys-Inc-.png
Investor Relations Contact
Brian Alger, CFA
SVP, IR and Corporate Development
[email protected]
(858) 676-0582
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.