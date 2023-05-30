Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies, today announced that the Company will participate in the Stifel Genetic Medicines Day taking place May 30, 2023.

Details for the virtual fireside chat are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Time: 2:25 PM ET

The fireside chat will be available via a live webcast accessible on Precision’s website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations on May 30, 2023: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.precisionbiosciences.com%2Fevents-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly precise and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of several in vivo gene editing candidates designed to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist and multiple ex vivo clinical candidates. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005508/en/