Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today provided the following update on the Biologics License Application (BLA) for SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec), which is currently under review for the treatment of ambulant individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene.

Following discussions with FDA, the Agency has indicated that, subject to the completion of the BLA review, it is working toward potentially granting an accelerated approval for SRP-9001, initially for use in Duchenne patients ages 4-5 years old.

EMBARK, the global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial of SRP-9001, is the proposed confirmatory study. The Agency has informed Sarepta that, in addition to confirming the results of the initial BLA approval, if the trial meets its objectives the Agency intends to entertain a non-age-restricted expansion of the SRP-9001 label based upon the review of the EMBARK data. EMBARK is fully enrolled, with top-line results expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The FDA has also informed Sarepta that it requires modest additional time to complete the review, including final label negotiations and postmarketing commitment discussions, and that it anticipates that the review will be complete by June 22, 2023.

Sarepta will remain in a quiet period for the duration of the BLA review.

About SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec)

SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) is an investigational gene transfer therapy designed to address the underlying cause of Duchenne through the targeted production of functional components of dystrophin in muscle tissue. Sarepta is responsible for global development and manufacturing for SRP-9001 and plans to commercialize SRP-9001 in the United States upon receiving FDA approval. In December 2019, Roche partnered with Sarepta to combine Roche’s global reach, commercial presence and regulatory expertise with Sarepta’s gene therapy candidate for Duchenne to accelerate access to SRP-9001 for patients outside the United States.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: To engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), and we currently have more than 40 programs in various stages of development. Our vast pipeline is driven by our multi-platform Precision Genetic Medicine Engine in gene therapy, RNA, and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

