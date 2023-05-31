Getaround (NYSE: GETR) (“Getaround'' or “the Company”), the world's first connected carsharing marketplace, today announced the appointments of Eduardo Iniguez, Senior Vice President of Finance & Strategy, and AJ Lee, Vice President of Gig Marketplace.

Iniguez and Lee both join Getaround following the Company’s acquisition of HyreCar’s assets, the leading U.S. gig carsharing marketplace. Through this acquisition, Getaround expects to accelerate its path to profitability, while unlocking additional earning potential for hosts and enhanced flexibility of quality vehicle options on the Getaround marketplace.

“I am thrilled to welcome both Eduardo and AJ, as well as additional members of the HyreCar team, to Getaround,” said Getaround CEO and Founder Sam Zaid. “Eduardo’s operational expertise and financial planning experience will accelerate Getaround’s ability to deliver sustained growth and position the company for long-term profitability. Additionally, AJ is a proven growth and operations executive that will play a key role driving the growth of our gig marketplace unit going forward.”

Eduardo Iniguez – Senior Vice President, Finance & Strategy

Iniguezis a senior finance executive with broad expertise across a wide range of sectors with a specialization in operational finance, restructuring and strategic M&A activity. With more than 14 years of experience in operational finance, treasury, budgeting, networking capital management and public accounting, Iniguez will oversee the Company’s financial operations and risk management with a focus on cost optimization and financial transformation initiatives.

Prior to Getaround, Iniguez served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of HyreCar and was previously the Vice President of Corporate Finance & Accounting at AllClear Aerospace & Defense where he was responsible for 11 P&Ls globally and also served as the CFO of their joint venture. Iniguez received his Master of Business Administration in Finance and Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Administration and Accounting from the University of Southern California.

AJ Lee – Vice President, Gig Marketplace

Lee brings nearly two decades of growth and operations experience to Getaround after HyreCar, previously holding senior leadership positions at Airspace Technologies, NEXT and Amazon. In this role, he will oversee growth and integration of Getaround’s gig business.

Before Getaround, Lee served as Chief Operating Officer of HyreCar and was previously the company’s Senior Vice President of Growth. At HyreCar, Lee was instrumental in leading the company’s sales, marketing, operations, and technology teams. Lee earned his Bachelors of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania, his MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and an MPA from the Harvard Kennedy School.

About Getaround

Offering a 100% digital experience, Getaround (NYSE: GETR) makes sharing cars and trucks simple through its proprietary cloud and in-car Connect® technology. The company empowers consumers to shift away from car ownership through instant and convenient access to desirable, affordable, and safe cars from entrepreneurial hosts. Getaround’s on-demand technology enables a contactless experience — no waiting in line at a car rental facility, manually completing paperwork, or meeting anyone to collect or drop off car keys. Getaround’s mission is to utilize its peer-to-peer marketplace to help solve some of the most pressing challenges facing the world today, including environmental sustainability and access to economic opportunity. Launched in 2011, Getaround is available today in more than 1,000 cities across the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.getaround.com%2F.

