Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) and The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. is fair to Global Net shareholders. Per the terms of the proposed transaction, Necessity Retail stockholders will receive 0.670 shares of Global Net for each common share of Necessity Retail. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Global Net stockholders are expected to own approximately 45% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Global Net shareholders to contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Global Net and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Global Net shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Global Net shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Global Net shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

