LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBNElectronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. ( XESP), a technology innovator driving growth for companies by maximizing digital interactions, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Electronic Servitor Publication Network is a digital engagement company offering a managed service which provides digital activation and engagement solutions to companies that seek to optimize their growth. Its managed service is powered by a proven, proprietary technology – the Digital Engagement Engine™ – that provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow, which combine to create digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to action.

Electronic Servitor Publication Network’s services are designed to drive growth for both established and developing organizations. Through the optimization of digital interactions within current and new communities, the Digital Engagement Engine™ ensures that client content is relevant, reaches the right audience, and connects with the intended person at the right time. The company calls it ‘Growth as a Service’.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Electronic Servitor Publication Network.

With 17+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 60+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Electronic Servitor Publication Network the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

“Engagement solutions are vital to companies seeking to widen their customer bases, reduce customer churn rates and increase customer retention,” stated Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “Using sophisticated data analysis and smart technology, Electronic Servitor Publication Network’s Digital Engagement Engine™ provides companies with the ability to maintain complete control of their content while creating meaningful relationships with new customers. We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Electronic Servitor Publication Network as the company helps its clients develop real connections within their target markets.”

To learn more about Electronic Servitor Publication Network, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ https://IBN.fm/XESP

About Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc.

Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. is a managed services company providing digital activation and engagement solutions to established and developing companies that seek to optimize their digital customer engagement strategies. XESP’s managed service offering is powered by a proven, proprietary tech stack—the Digital Engagement Engine™. This technology provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow that creates digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to action, no matter what programs and processes the client already has in place.

For more information, visit the company’s website at https://xespn.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

