NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. ( HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading software development company offering Customer Experience Management Platform (“CXM Platform”) and Digital Transformation (“DX”), has signed a partnership agreement with Toppan Inc. (“Toppan”) effective May 22, 2023. As part of the partnership agreement, HeartCore intends to strengthen and expand Toppan’s digital marketing business utilizing HeartCore’s Contents Management System (“CMS”), in addition to both companies collaborating on joint business ventures.



Toppan is a renowned Japanese global printing company that is aimed at strengthening its development system and expanding its digital marketing business. Using HeartCore’s robust CMS, Toppan will enhance its digital marketing solutions to service its various customers within retail, distribution, logistics and manufacturing throughout Japan with the goal of ultimately optimizing the customer experience. In today's digital landscape, marketing has developed beyond websites to encompass a complex array of customer touchpoints, including applications, social networking services, and digital signage. Toppan recognizes the need to enhance its platform development system to enable integrated management of corporate content, supporting their goal to provide a variety of clients with DX solutions for corporate digital marketing campaigns.

Additionally, the collaboration between Toppan and HeartCore combines Toppan’s digital marketing know-how with HeartCore's technological prowess and development capabilities in the CMS field. The partnership aims to strengthen and expand their presence in the digital marketing domain while providing a robust platform for centralized content management. By jointly promoting the development and maintenance of services that encompass web and application development, social networking services, and digital signage, the two companies will strive to deliver innovative solutions to their clients and advance their digital marketing businesses.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Toppan, bringing together HeartCore’s cutting-edge content management system, into Toppan’s world-class operations,” said CEO Sumitaka Kanno (Yamamoto). “With over 680 total customers, our CMS provides a multitude of supplementary but necessary benefits such as systems management for customers on multiple digital touchpoints, headless, multilingual management, Digital Asset Management, personalization functions, and database functions, all of which differentiate us from our competitors. By combining our tech and development enabled capabilities with Toppan’s digital marketing systems, we are primed to strengthen and expand both company’s reach and penetration in the digital marketing ecosystem.”

About Toppan Inc.

Established in Tokyo in 1900, Toppan is a leading and diversified global provider committed to delivering sustainable, integrated solutions in fields including printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, electronics, and digital transformation. Toppan’s global team of more than 50,000 employees offers optimal solutions enabled by industry-leading expertise and technologies to address the diverse challenges of every business sector and society and contribute to the achievement of shared sustainability goals. For more information, visit https://www.toppan.com/en/ or follow Toppan on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/toppan/.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Furthermore, HeartCore offers “Go IPO,” a consulting service where it assists private companies with uplisting onto the Nasdaq Stock Market. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at www.heartcore.co.jp and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

