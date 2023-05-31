Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announces industry-leading innovations to the software-defined access E9-2 Intelligent+Access+EDGE%26trade%3B solution that provide significant operational efficiencies, greater deployment flexibility, and sustainability benefits. With the new E9-2 XG3201 line card, broadband service providers (BSPs) achieve up to 50 percent reduction in energy consumption and space usage on XGS-PON deployments compared to alternative solutions, alongside similar data center cooling and maintenance cost reductions. These latest advancements further+enhance+the+green+broadband+capabilities of the award-winning Intelligent Access EDGE, allowing BSPs to deploy leaner and greener broadband networks. Additionally, using fewer systems enables BSPs to simplify the deployment of high-speed broadband services over XGS-PON to more subscribers directly from the data center. The groundbreaking solution also allows BSPs to upgrade subscriber services in line with demand while supporting multiple PON technologies on the same fiber. This ensures that BSPs can expand their networks and service offerings while keeping the total cost of ownership (TCO) low.

The unique Calix E9-2 consolidates and moves subscriber management, advanced routing, service aggregation, and service delivery closer to subscribers in a resilient, high-density, stackable form factor. The power of the Calix platform enables network engineers to quickly implement new innovations while still supporting existing operational workflows and use cases, leading to accelerated time to market and higher return on investment (ROI). Now BSPs worldwide deploying the E9-2 solution can leverage the Calix platform to:

Build leaner and greener networks. The E9-2 for the Intelligent Access EDGE helps BSPs reduce their environmental impact because they can deploy an operationally efficient broadband access solution that takes up less space and requires less power and cooling resources.

Effortlessly scale with ultimate deployment flexibility. Calix-partnered BSPs can scale their network in line with subscriber demand for high-speed broadband services and seamlessly transition from GPON to XGS-PON technology without disrupting their fiber plant. This enables them to expand their services portfolio and grow their business while saving OPEX and reducing their environmental impact.

Reach more subscribers with a high-density data center solution. The extended reach of the XG3201—to 60 kilometers—expands the service coverage area by up to 125 percent. This increases the number of homes passed and subscribers reached from the same network footprint while reducing the number of systems required in the data center.

“As we expand our network footprint to reach our members in rural communities with the state-of-the-art broadband services they demand, reducing the time to market, lowering cost per subscriber, and supporting high-speed broadband services is vital,” said Randy Klindt, chief executive officer, Conexon Connect. “Intelligent Access EDGE innovations, including the XG3201 line card, will enable us to be more operationally efficient by supporting the space, power, cooling, and reliability we need while simultaneously expediting and simplifying our deployment processes.”

Intelligent Access EDGE on the Calix platform simplifies the access edge of the network by consolidating all service-enabling network functions. Unlike traditional networks that rely on purpose-built hardware and separate management systems, Intelligent Access EDGE integrates network functions into software modules. This gives broadband providers across the globe the flexibility to deploy components where they are required. From a single point in the network, BSPs can manage all subscriber services and the network via a common operating model. This dramatically reduces TCO, with zero subscriber downtime required for maintenance upgrades. As BSPs upgrade to XGS-PON, they can employ Calix+Professional+Services to go to market faster—helping them transform their networks with reduced risk and speed up deployments by up to 70 percent.

“Broadband service providers everywhere are challenged to do more with less,” said Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix. “This means scaling their businesses and offering exciting new subscriber services while reducing network complexity and operating costs. The newly enhanced capabilities for the Intelligent Access EDGE directly address these challenges, ensuring even the smallest BSPs can deploy the latest technologies in line with their investment and demonstrate environmental responsibility.”

Read “Simplifying+the+Business+of+Broadband” to discover how the Calix platform can streamline your network and operations through its fully abstracted service layer, hardware independence, common service models, and an always-on environment.

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

