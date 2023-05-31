Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, announces five new products that provide enhanced security, better performance and seamless integration.

Data Orchestration & Management

Belden PROVIZE Explorer enables device commissioning by assigning management IP addresses and credentials via an easy-to-use interface. As part of Belden’s PROVIZE Suite, PROVIZE Explorer integrates seamlessly with network planning and management applications.

enables device commissioning by assigning management IP addresses and credentials via an easy-to-use interface. As part of Belden’s PROVIZE Suite, PROVIZE Explorer integrates seamlessly with network planning and management applications. Belden PROVIZE Planner allows users to gather requirements, build and validate intent-based networks and automatically create and export bills of materials listing recommended equipment via a single, easy-to-use interface. As part of Belden’s PROVIZE Suite, PROVIZE Planner integrates seamlessly with exploration and management applications.

allows users to gather requirements, build and validate intent-based networks and automatically create and export bills of materials listing recommended equipment via a single, easy-to-use interface. As part of Belden’s PROVIZE Suite, PROVIZE Planner integrates seamlessly with exploration and management applications. Hirschmann EAGLE40-4F firewalls provide deep packet inspection and advanced cybersecurity along with real-time traffic monitoring—all at an optimal price-to-performance ratio. With a robust design and varied certifications, the Hirschmann EAGLE40-4F is optimal for many industrial applications.

Data Acquisition & Transmission

Belden 4-Channel SMPTE Cable is a multi-channel hybrid cable that allows four cameras to be connected to a single installed cable. The 4-Channel SMPTE is available in riser and plenum versions, features a black outer jacket and is backed by Belden's industry-leading standard 10-year warranty.

is a multi-channel hybrid cable that allows four cameras to be connected to a single installed cable. The 4-Channel SMPTE is available in riser and plenum versions, features a black outer jacket and is backed by Belden's industry-leading standard 10-year warranty. Belden VFD Cable Glands allow explosion-proof or general-purpose ingress of VFD cables into enclosures and devices. Featuring a pass-through design for shield/ground isolation, VFD Cable Glands are ideal for all types of unarmored tray cables, flexible cables and cords—even in the most demanding industrial environments.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity—from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden and the Belden logo and Hirschmann are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

