RenovoRx%2C+Inc. (“RenovoRx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the localized treatment of cancers, today announced that Shaun Bagai, CEO, will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational, held on June 6-8, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Mr. Bagai will provide a corporate update including recently+announced+positive+interim+data for the Company’s ongoing open label, randomized Phase III TIGeR-PaC clinical trial to treat Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (LAPC). Interim data demonstrated that patients on the RenovoGem™ test arm demonstrated a 60% survival benefit and 65% side effect reduction versus systemic chemotherapy.

Presentation Details:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. PT

Registration/Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fldinv13.sequireevents.com%2F

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with RenovoRx’s management team, please contact your appropriate LD Micro representatives, or email [email protected].

A webcast of the event will be available for a limited time on the Events+page in the Investors section of the Company%26rsquo%3Bs+website.

About RenovoGem

RenovoGem™ is the first drug-device combination product candidate that utilizes the RenovoTAMP® therapy platform via pressure-mediated delivery technology to deliver gemcitabine, an FDA-approved systemic chemotherapy, locally across the arterial wall to bathe tumor tissue in the chemotherapy. RenovoGem is currently being evaluated in the Phase III TIGeR-PaC clinical trial study in Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (LAPC) patients. The Company plans to investigate RenovoGem in extrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (eCCA) in a clinical trial, which is anticipated to begin in the first half of 2023. RenovoGem™ is currently under investigation for the intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine and has not been approved for commercial sale.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a vision to disrupt the current paradigm of cancer treatment. Our mission is to lead a revolution in oncology therapy by delivering its innovative and targeted intra-arterial (IA) delivery of chemotherapy directly to solid tumors. The proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP®) therapy platform aims to avoid the harsh side effects typical of the current standard of care, or systemic delivery methods, thus improving patient well-being and, potentially extension of life, so more time may be enjoyed with loved ones. RenovoTAMP utilizes approved chemotherapeutics with validated mechanisms of action and well-established safety and clinical use, with the goal of improving their safety, tolerance, and widening their therapeutic window by providing more targeted delivery at the location of the tumor tissue. RenovoRx’s lead product candidate, RenovoGem™, is a combination of gemcitabine and its patented delivery system, RenovoCath®, and is regulated by the FDA as a novel oncology drug product to treat unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). RenovoGem is currently being studied in the Phase III TIGeR-PaC clinical trial for the treatment of LAPC.

RenovoRx’s patent portfolio for its therapy platform and product candidates includes eight issued U.S. patents, one issued European patent, and several additional patents pending in the US, EU and Asia. RenovoRx has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine for the treatment of both pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma).

Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website or following RenovoRx on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005310/en/