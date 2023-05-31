Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, hosted its 2023 Investor Day today and provided an in-depth review of the Company’s proven growth strategy and its industry-leading businesses: Life Science Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics and Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services.

“Science is advancing at a rapid rate and we continue to bring high-impact innovation, and unique insights to differentiate Thermo Fisher as the trusted partner to our customers,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “As an incredibly well-positioned industry leader, we will continue to advance scientific discovery through our Mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.”

Casper continued, “Our proven growth strategy and capital deployment approach, powered by our PPI Business System, create tremendous value for all stakeholders and position the company for a very bright future.”

At today’s event, Thermo Fisher Scientific highlighted:

Industry leadership in attractive and resilient end markets Thermo Fisher is the leader serving an attractive $240 billion market with long-term market growth of 4% to 6%.



Leading businesses offer best-in-class products and services Our industry-leading businesses are essential to the work our customers do and enable their success by accelerating their innovation and enhancing their productivity. Our businesses have an outstanding track record of value creation and a bright future.



Proven growth strategy drives share gain Thermo Fisher’s high-impact innovation, trusted partner status with industry-leading products, services and expertise, and an unparalleled commercial engine continue to uniquely position the company to drive meaningful share gain over the long-term.



Proven capital deployment approach creates tremendous value Thermo Fisher has a disciplined capital deployment strategy which is a combination of strategic M&A and returning capital to shareholders. Our proven M&A approach leverages rigorous selection criteria, disciplined decision-making and a strong integration process to better serve our customers and create value for our shareholders.



Practical Process Improvement PPI Business System enables outstanding execution PPI is at the core of Thermo Fisher’s culture, with a focus on continuous improvement that drives quality, productivity and customer allegiance and engages every colleague to find a better way, everyday. PPI delivers competitive advantage, enables successful integration of acquisitions and drives differentiated financial performance.



Mission-led ESG strategy drives competitive differentiation The company continues to differentiate itself by advancing its ESG strategy including innovating for a cleaner planet, investing in colleagues and communities, and driving impact and accountability. More details can be found in the most recent CSR+Report.



Consistently delivering exceptional financial results with an outstanding long-term outlook Thermo Fisher’s proven growth strategy drives share gain. and its capital deployment approach creates tremendous value, positioning the company to deliver Core organic revenue growth of 7% to 9% and mid-teens adjusted EPS growth over the long-term.



Webcast Replay

To access the presentation materials from today's investor event, visit the Company's investor relations website.

