Vistagen Awarded Mental Health America's Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health

55 minutes ago
Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it has been recognized by Mental Health America (MHA) for its commitment to fostering mental health and well-being in the workplace. Vistagen’s supportive workplace culture, mental health care benefits, focus on inclusion, and wellness programs have earned it MHA’s Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health, MHA’s highest award for comprehensive workplace mental health support.

“Our commitment to improving the trajectory of global mental health starts in our own company,” said Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Vistagen. “As we strive to develop transformative medicines for patients suffering from anxiety, depression and other mental health disorders, we prioritize supporting our employees’ mental health and well-being, both inside and outside of our workplace. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, an important time each year to elevate important issues involving mental health and encourage further progress in discussing, recognizing, and treating mental health disorders. We thank Mental Health America for acknowledging our commitment to our team’s mental health, an essential factor in our team’s ability to remain laser-focused on achieving our mission.”

MHA’s Platinum Bell Seal certification, and Vistagen’s ongoing development of innovative mental health medicines, come as the United States grapples with a mental health epidemic exacerbated by pandemic-related isolation, as well as a new advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General on the disastrous mental health outcomes associated with social isolation and loneliness. Vistagen's leading-edge workplace mental health policies and programs aim to give its employees the time and resources they need to care for their mental health and foster a positive workplace culture through team building, flexible work arrangements, and a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health national certification program recognizes employers committed to creating mentally healthy workplaces. Led by MHA’s rich history in research and advocacy, the Bell Seal's holistic evaluation of employer practices considers the entire employee experience. In collaboration with the U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and national companies, MHA is committed to furthering worker safety, health, and well-being alongside leading health and advocacy organizations. Bell Seal recognition builds a sense of pride in employers and optimism in existing and prospective employees alike. Qualifying organizations are recognized at different levels – bronze, silver, gold or platinum – and are assessed based on how mental health is approached via four categories: workplace culture, benefits, compliance and wellness programs.

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. Vistagen is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available for treatment of anxiety, depression and multiple CNS disorders. Vistagen’s pipeline includes six product candidates, including five clinical-stage investigational agents belonging to a new class of drugs known as pherines, in addition to AV-101, an oral antagonist of the glycine site of the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR). Pherines, which are administered as nasal sprays, are designed with an innovative rapid-onset mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can selectively and beneficially impact key neural circuits in the brain without requiring systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons. Vistagen’s AV-101 inhibits activity of the ion channel of the NMDAR but does not block it. Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety, depression and several other CNS disorders. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

